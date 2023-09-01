Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United are in still discussions with Fiorentina over Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

United have been trying to construct a deal the Serie A side will accept and Amrabat is keen to make the move.

However, so far, the two sides have not been able to reach agreement.

Meanwhile, United are moving towards the completion of their loan deal for left-back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham.

Despite a huge amount of speculation, it is expected both Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay will remain at Old Trafford beyond Friday's deadline.