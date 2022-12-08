Tottenham will step up their preparations for a return to the Premier League on Boxing Day by facing Nice in a friendly on 21 December.

Spurs will play host to the Ligue 1 side at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a 19:00 GMT kick-off.

The fixture will be played in front of a limited capacity and a donation of revenue generated will be given to local foodbanks.

Spurs' other friendly match before the Premier League resumes will come against Motherwell at 13:00 GMT at Hotspur Way on Friday.