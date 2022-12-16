Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley has admitted that the Tynecastle club's hectic schedule took its toll on the squad in the first part of this season.

Hearts regularly played Europa Conference League games on a Thursday, before domestic league games at the weekend. They lost several key players to injury during that run and currently sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership.

“We did struggle at times in the first half of the season," Kinglsey said. "We did have a lot of games and a lot of the boys weren’t really used to that type of schedule. It was tough so [the break] did come at the right time. Everyone has spoken about the injuries we have had as well.

“Having time to reflect and look at where we want to go for the rest of the season has been good for us."

Hearts finished third in their Europa Conference League group, finishing behind Istanbul Bahaksehir and Fiorentina, and Kingsley believes that competing in Europe has benefitted the squad.

“It’s been a highlight absolutely," he said. "It was a great experience. Not just for myself but for everyone in the changing room and its something we want to experience again next season but we know we have to put in the performances to be able to get there.

“We need to kick on now and try and find a bit of consistency in performances and general set up and keep the physio room a bit less busy. We know if we get that type of consistency we are good enough and the results will come.”