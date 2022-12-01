Joe Willock has won Newcaslte’s Player of the Month award for November.

The 23-year-old scored two goals in the month, netting against Southampton before scoring the winner against Chelsea.

"I'm hugely grateful for the recognition from our fans, so to be voted as the Player of the Month is something that I really appreciate and it means a lot to me," said Willock.

"It's always great to score goals and get on the scoresheet but for me the goal against Chelsea was very special. It got us the three points against a strong side. It was a big game for us before the World Cup break and to go into this period on the back of good results."