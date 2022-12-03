Celtic striker Georgos Giakoumakis could leave the club in January after talks over a new contract stalled. (Express), external

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton expects manager Ange Postecoglou to have good replacement lined up if Giakoumakis leaves. (Record), external

And Celtic have been linked with Dutch striker Said Hamulic of Polish club Stal Mielec. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

New Celtic signing Yuki Kobayashi says he is expected to be a "strong defender at centre-back and to help the build-up and support our playing style". (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Former Celtic midfielder Shunsuke Nakamura sold Kobayashi on a move to Celtic. (Herald - subscription required), external

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Spurs manager Antonio Conte may look to sign Celtic's right-back Josip Juranovic. (OLBG), external