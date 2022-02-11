BBC Sport

Gerrard on Coutinho, team news and Newcastle

Published

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before their trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Gerrard was full of praise for Philippe Coutinho, who has had an instant impact with his new side: "It’s been no surprise to me because he’s a wonderful footballer. He's settled really quick."

  • There are a few injury concerns for Villa. Emiliano Buendia is a "big doubt", while they will also be without Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore.

  • Gerrard acknowledged the threat posed by Newcastle, especially after their January signings: "They have made some really good additions. They have dangerous players so we’ll go there with the utmost respect."

  • The Villa boss also remembers his visits to Newcastle as a player fondly: "I used to love going up to St James’ Park to play. I hope my players are feeling the same because it’s a big challenge for us."

