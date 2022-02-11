Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before their trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Gerrard was full of praise for Philippe Coutinho, who has had an instant impact with his new side: "It’s been no surprise to me because he’s a wonderful footballer. He's settled really quick."

There are a few injury concerns for Villa. Emiliano Buendia is a "big doubt", while they will also be without Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore.

Gerrard acknowledged the threat posed by Newcastle, especially after their January signings: "They have made some really good additions. They have dangerous players so we’ll go there with the utmost respect."

The Villa boss also remembers his visits to Newcastle as a player fondly: "I used to love going up to St James’ Park to play. I hope my players are feeling the same because it’s a big challenge for us."

Follow Friday's news conferences and Premier League build-up