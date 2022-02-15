BBC Sport

This week's Premier League & Champions League commentaries

Published

When it comes to this week's Champions League and Premier League action, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra have you covered:

Tuesday, 15 February

  • Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City (20:00) – 5 Live

  • Manchester United v Brighton (20:15) - Sports Extra

Wednesday, 16 February

  • Inter Milan v Liverpool (20:00) – 5 Live

Saturday, 19 February

  • Liverpool v Norwich (15:00) – 5 Live

Sunday, 20 February

  • Leeds United v Manchester United (14:00) – 5 Live

  • Wolves v Leicester City (16:30) - 5 Live

All times are GMT