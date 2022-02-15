This week's Premier League & Champions League commentaries
- Published
When it comes to this week's Champions League and Premier League action, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra have you covered:
Tuesday, 15 February
Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City (20:00) – 5 Live
Manchester United v Brighton (20:15) - Sports Extra
Wednesday, 16 February
Inter Milan v Liverpool (20:00) – 5 Live
Saturday, 19 February
Liverpool v Norwich (15:00) – 5 Live
Sunday, 20 February
Leeds United v Manchester United (14:00) – 5 Live
Wolves v Leicester City (16:30) - 5 Live
All times are GMT