Brentford v Man Utd: Team news

New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard is available, although head coach Thomas Frank has said the Denmark international is not ready to start.

Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee problem, while Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos both have hamstring issues.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag could give a start to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been building fitness after a truncated pre-season.

Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof remain out.

Would you pick Ronaldo to play?

Who should start for Brentford?