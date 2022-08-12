Andy Mitten, editor of fanzine United We Stand, speaking on The Football News Show about Manchester United's recent struggle to complete signings: "There are a several reasons. One is Manchester United are not as attractive and can't offer Champions League football as in the past.

"If in the case of Frenkie De Jong, you feel you are at the apex of your career, you're at the best club you want to be at, he's perfectly happy at Barcelona. He doesn't want to leave.

"He has spoken to people I know and said if he did have to go he would prefer Chelsea. If we see him on the bench in Barca's opening league games it was put to me he would have to re-evaluate his own position at the club."

In analysing links with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, Mitten added: "Rabiot, I watched him play for PSG against United and he was outstanding. I do not watch him every week. I turn to people who do and get a pretty mixed bag. When I speak to people about De Jong I get glowing reports, but I get more of a mixed bag with Rabiot.

"United do need bodies in there. It showed against Brighton that midfield remains an issue. Fans are losing patience with the players and especially the owners of the club."

