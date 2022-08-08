Adam Smith has signed a new contract with Bournemouth that will see him stay at the club until 2024.

Smith originally joined the Cherries on loan from Tottenham during the 2010-11 season, making 38 appearances in League One.

Having returned the club in 2014, the defender has gone on to make 306 appearances for the club.

Smith is one of only two players who have won promotion to the top-flight with the club on two occasions, playing a role in the 2015 and 2022 successes alongside Junior Stanislas.

"Everyone knows how valuable he is to the club and his experience and leadership skills are second to none, so I’ve no doubt he will continue to play a key role both on and off the pitch,” said chief executive Neill Blake.