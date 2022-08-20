St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: What the manager said

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has hailed Leighton Clarkson's brilliant winner.

"The goal is a bit of quality and deserves to win any game," he told BBC Scotland.

"He's already scored a wonder goal on his debut a couple of games ago and backed it up with a bit of individual brilliance.

"It's the reaction from a defeat [by Motherwell] which says a lot about the group. They trained brilliantly all week and applied themselves brilliantly today from start to finish.

"Second half we were starting to move the ball from one side to the other pretty quickly and caused them some problems in the wide areas. Bojan's [Miovski] unlucky [with the goal ruled out] and he's disappointed with the one in the second half as well where he felt he should've scored.

"You can see what a quality player he is at 23. He looks like he's going to score a goal or two every game."