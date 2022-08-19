Marsch aware of rumoured Leeds target
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has been telling BBC Radio Leeds that "dominoes will fall" in the transfer market which could in turn create opportunities for the Whites.
You can hear Marsch on links with Zurich's 18-year-old Italy international striker Wilfried Gnonto below and you can listen to the news conference in full here.
