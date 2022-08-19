Sutton's predictions: Tottenham v Wolves

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

I was a bit disappointed with Tottenham's performance against Chelsea last weekend.

Spurs showed good character to come back and get a draw, but that result was more to do with poor refereeing decisions and luck as far as I could see.

Wolves have signed Portugal forward Goncalo Guedes from Valencia to try to increase their goal threat, but he couldn't make much difference when he came on against Fulham last week.

Bruno Lage's side's biggest issue last year was they didn't score enough goals, despite having some very talented players.

Tottenham clearly don't have that problem. It will be interesting to see if Antonio Conte starts with Richarlison this time, but either way they will have too much firepower for Wolves to handle.

GK's prediction: 2-0

Find out how GK and Sutton think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and vote here