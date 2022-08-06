Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: What Hasenhuttl said

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl to BBC Match of the Day: "We were men against men in the box but we didn’t defend the ball.

"It is isn’t about being organised - it is one v one and we haven’t been good enough. They switched up a gear after 20 minutes and we weren’t good enough.

"What we wanted to do worked quite well and we had good moments. We are lacking defending in and around the box and that’s why we’ve tried to do it with a back five but it is about being stronger individually.

"Against quality teams every mistake gets punished immediately and that’s what happened today. We tried to change the shape at half-the and be more offensive but when you’re defending around the box you want the feeling that they are never going to score and I didn’t have that feeling today.

"It is tough here against this opponent and compete against the quality that they have up front but we thought we were a little bit better defending in this way but the reality was different."