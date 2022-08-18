It's been a busy and expensive summer transfer window for Chelsea and there could still be more signings to come.

So, with this in mind, we asked you how you'd rate their business.

Here are some of your comments:

Jeff: Why, year after year, do we go and spend ridiculous amounts of money on players when we have the best youth academy in Europe? Why do we not give these youngsters a chance?

Russell: All great signings but still need an out-and-out striker to take goal pressure off the rest of the team. So, hopefully we get Aubameyang and if Broja is given a fair chance, then I personally think we will be challenging for top four again and have a decent cup run.

Axel: This year's purchases are poor, but are also a result of extremely poor buying in the last two seasons. The only real positive during that spree is Thiago Silva. Lukaku seemed right and Thomas Tuchel must take some blame for not changing his possession football to suit him. He needs to develop a more intelligent system to use his fast forwards.