Livingston are "incredibly disappointed" that their appeal against Scott Pittman's sending off against St Mirren on 28 December has been rejected.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card during Livi's 1-1 draw in Paisley.

Pittman will now miss the next two games, at home to Motherwell and away to Ross County.

It follows another unsuccessful appeal from the club after Jason Holt was shown red against Hibs on Christmas Eve.