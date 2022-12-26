Fans not happy with Goodwin, Stewart and Roos

The comments have come in thick and fast after Aberdeen's 3-1 loss away to St Mirren - and none of them are complimentary...

Stewart: I write this as a season ticket holder and AberDNA member. The players still have the fans backing, but doubtful if the manager has. I said at the time that the way the club dealt with Andy Considine was disgusting. Forget all the rubbish about being thrown under a bus. We forced out one of the Premiership's most reliable and experienced defenders.

Steve: I said after the Gers defeat that the defence needing coaching. This time, Stewart was at fault. Goodwin calls him a seasoned pro, but he makes wrong decisions in every game he plays. This time, he was caught bad! Sorry, he's no captain, a leader, like Aberdeen need just now. He came from second tier English football, no idea on Scottish football.

Andy: I'm afraid both Roos and Stewart let the Dons down again. Is Goodwin big enough to drop them?

Alan: Tactically naive, play like individuals, not as a team, not taking responsibility, no leaders on the park and quite simply the current manager is out of his depth. Job too big for him.

Duncan: Laurel and Hardy defending isn't the managers coaching techniques, it's the silly mistakes and stupidity by both the defenders and the midfielders combined. Clearly not a settled unit and need beasting repeatedly till it's actually second nature to do it properly. Twenty-odd binned and only seven replacements in one window, so something had to give. Process?

Norman: We were well in control of this game until Stewart's blunder, of which he has a few. We gifted St Mirren the points, but the criticism and abuse the manager got was shocking and way over the top. I have no doubt that Jim will get us into Europe again. We are a good team and just need a little break now and again and things will turn around.

Bill: Three bad defeats in a week means a poor end to the year. But what is most disappointing is the manner we lose goals. Two very late goals to Rangers and all three to St Mirren were due to either poor control or poor communication. Surely we need another central defender and to bring Lewis back in goal.

Dennis: No defence, no ideas and no leadership the team and the management have had four weeks to get their system operational, but after three games, they don't seem to have a clue.

Stuart: I'm fed up with Jim Goodwin. I don't think he's up to managing a club of our size.

Anthony: Our coach has a problem. He does not have a clear idea of what his players are capable of. After such a long period of time in charge, the team have no cohesion or team identity. Some very good individuals signed by Goodwin, but the team has no cohesion.

Cameron: If Goodwin believes that Roos is a better keeper than Lewis, 10th position is still possible again. Give youth a chance. Milne and Duncan deserve a chance in this team. Goodwin hasn't got the bottle!

Niall: After a very positive start and a quality goal, the Dons were in control until another very poor and sloppy piece of play from the captain. Unforced defensive errors have cost the Dons dearly this season and the 10 men battled creditably for the rest of the game, but the whole momentum of the match swung to the home side with the dismissal.

Cameron: Jim Goodwin has great confidence in his players. We heard that from Stephen Glass every week. Are we really better off?

Bob: Sorry, but Goodwin needs to take a good long hard look at himself and the team as they are not performing to the standard required to be worthy of a top-four place, let alone challenging for third. Three losses in a row is simply not good enough, despite the fact they only lost narrowly to Celtic and Rangers, as they should've taken at least one point from both.

Steve: Sorry, times up for Goodwin. Why, why tinker with formations? Third formation change in a week. Surely this isn't the way forward? Especially when trying to get your best out of players. They don't know who will be playing alongside them week in, week out. Sorry, Stewart isn't working as captain either. Loan signings don't help either with morale.

