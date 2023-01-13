Chelsea welcome FA plan over homophobic chant

Chelsea have welcomed the FA's decision to take action against clubs who direct a specific homophobic chant against their players.

A Blues statement added: "The chant is intolerable and has no place in football, or anywhere else. That opposition clubs can now face disciplinary action... is a step in the right direction.

"Everyone who chooses to participate in this chant must know their actions have consequences."

The chant has allegedly been sung by Manchester City and Nottingham Forest fans in recent matches against Chelsea.