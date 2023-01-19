Man City v Tottenham: Team news
Manchester City defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias have returned to training and are available on Thursday.
Kevin de Bruyne is also back in contention for Pep Guardiola's side following a personal issue.
Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur may feature after recovering from an injury sustained during the World Cup.
Forward Richarlison is pushing for a start after coming off the bench during the North London derby defeat by Arsenal, while Lucas Moura remains out.