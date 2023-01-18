Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has returned to first-team training.

Sancho has not played for United since 22 October, when he started the Premier League draw at Chelsea.

Last month, manager Erik ten Hag revealed Sancho had been put on his own training programme as he was "not fit" to play.

This was regarded as both a physical and mental issue, with Ten Hag since stating his desire for Sancho to return to the senior fold as soon as possible, but adding it was not a situation that could be rushed.

However, it is understood Sancho did train on Tuesday, although he is unlikely to be involved in Wednesday's Premier League game at Crystal Palace or Sunday’s high-profile encounter with leaders Arsenal.