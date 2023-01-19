Leeds v Brentford: Head-to-head stats

There have been 14 goals in the three Premier League meetings between Leeds and Brentford (six for Leeds, eight for Brentford), with the Bees winning 5-2 earlier this season.

Brentford have won their last three Premier League matches, last winning more consecutively as a top-flight club between February and March 1939 (five). Overall, the Bees are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (won four, drawn three), with only Newcastle (14) and Arsenal (12) currently on longer runs.

Brentford are unbeaten in all 20 of their Premier League matches in which they have opened the scoring (won 16, drawn four). From the start of a Premier League career, only Manchester United have had a longer unbeaten record when scoring first, doing so in their first 176 such games in the competition between 1992 and 1999.

Since the start of last season, Leeds have conceded more Premier League goals than any other side (112), while only Everton (54) have won fewer points than the Whites among the 17 ever-present sides (55).

Only Leicester (17) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League this season than Leeds (13). However, Brentford are one of four teams yet to win when conceding the first goal in the Premier League this season (drawn four, lost four).