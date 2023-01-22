Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Arteta said

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tells BBC Sport: "I really enjoyed. It was a beautiful moment at the end of the match, the way we won it after how much we tried and just kept going and going with our people behind us. It was just beautiful.

"I think we showed a lot of emotional control because when you go 1-0 down against Manchester United it is very tricky. We managed to come back into the game and it happened at Old Trafford, when you are in total control of the game they scored. We stayed focus and I love the personality the players showed to keep playing and keep playing our way and doing it better and better until we found the opening to win the game.

"To do it [keep winning] repeatedly especially against big teams gives me a lot of positivity for the future. But it is so tough to win the league. Every margin is so small and winning, losing, drawing is just around the corner and you have to be very conscious of that."