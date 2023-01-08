Dundee United 0-2 Rangers: Analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

United really impressed for a spell.

It would be easy - but inaccurate - to suggest they delivered a backs-to-the-wall display in the opening half. The tactics were executed to perfection with intensity, organisation and commitment.

Indeed, they created more xG than Rangers in the opening 45 minutes, despite having just 30% possession, with a value of 0.36 compared to Rangers' 0.23.

They will hope to build on that in the coming weeks.