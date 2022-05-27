Klopp confirmed Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho have both trained and will be available: "Fabinho trained completely normally this week. Thiago did yesterday. He'll train today and then we’ll go from there."

He said motivations are different for every player and is unconcerned if revenge for the events in the 2018 final are a driver for Mohamed Salah: “Nobody has to worry about Mo. The only thing is if it’s the only motivation, but that’s not the case. We want to put things right and that’s normal. There are so many reasons why we want to give everything tomorrow.”

On the brand new pitch at Paris' Stade de France: “We have no idea how it will be. It’s not what we’re used to, but it’s not a problem. Both teams will play on it. We get to train on it later and I’m really happy about that because we’ll get to see how it’s going to be."

Klopp said he's not given any thought to how it will feel if Liverpool win: “Ask me after the game. Now, I’m all about preparing. I’m patient enough to wait for that feeling. We are ready to give them a game, a real fight.”

On opponents Real Madrid: “They are the most-decorated club in the world. Some of them can win it for the fifth time, the manager can win it for the fourth time. You cannot buy that experience. But we’re experienced too. This is our third final in five years and that’s special.”