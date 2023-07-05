Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The Premier League is a hard school. For players like Nathan Collins, doing their learning on one of the most public stages in sport, it’s perhaps no surprise that progress is uneven – and all the more so when they haven’t yet put down footballing roots.

Collins has joined a third Premier League club in just over two years, with the total transfer fees paid topping £50m.

That sort of outlay means a player will be under a 1,000 watt spotlight. It also means that good judges think there is something to work with.

Sean Dyche would know a bit about defending, and Collins was among his best signings in an untidy final season at Burnley. He did well enough for club and country to avoid taking the drop with them, but in a Wolves team also under defensive pressure, he sometimes crossed the line between courageous and rash.

Collins lost his starting place at Molineux in January after the arrival of the more seasoned Craig Dawson, but never shirked his duties when called upon, and you’d imagine he will be stronger for the chastening experience.

Faced with the classic young-player dilemma – how do you put a price on potential? - Wolves have decided to cash in this chip, and transfer the risk to Brentford. That decision may reflect the wider picture at the club, with Wolves needing to make some more dependable bets to bring their finances back into balance.

After two demanding years of Premier League education, though, Thomas Frank may find that there are not too many more rough edges on Collins to be smoothed out.