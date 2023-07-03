Celtic's Montgomery joins Brown's Fleetwood on loan

Adam Montgomery will spend another season away from Celtic after agreeing a season-long loan with Scott Brown's Fleetwood Town.

The 20-year-old, who has made 20 appearances for his parent club, also spent last term out on loan at St Johnstone, where he played 33 games.

But this time, the left-back will play his football south of the border after teaming up with ex-Celtic captain Brown in England's League One.

In Brown's debut season as a football manager, Fleetwood finished 13th in the English third tier.