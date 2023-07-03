Luton Town have signed Barnsley centre-back and captain Mads Andersen for an undisclosed fee.

The Hatters' boss Rob Edwards said: “I’m really pleased to get Mads on board. He has been on our recruitment team’s list for a long time now. We watched a lot of him last season and he’s performed really well and consistently for a prolonged period.

“He’s someone who can play anywhere across that back three for us. He’s a real good defender, someone who loves defending, and we like ours to be able to do that."

The 25-year-old Dane has spent the past four years with Barnsley, three of them in the Championship before last season’s League One play-off campaign.

Andersen made 42 appearances last season, scoring twice, and took home Barnsley's supporters’ Player of the Season award.

Edwards added: “When I spoke to him, it was clear that he’s so ambitious to play in the Premier League and very driven and determined to get into his national team, but first and foremost, he’s determined to get into our team.

“We’ve got high hopes for Mads and are really pleased to get the deal done."