Kalvin Phillips has confirmed his intentions to remain at Manchester City, despite a lack of appearances.

"We have just won the Treble, so there is no reason for me to leave other than if I am not playing. I will obviously have to think about it. I cannot give it 12 months and say, 'I am not playing so I am going to leave'," said the 27-year-old midfielder.

"As you have seen with many players at City, it can take quite a while to cement yourself into the team. Hopefully I will enjoy my off-season and then work hard when I get back.

"I have nothing to worry about now. Everything is fine with my body. I will continue to work hard next season and hopefully do well when I go back to City."