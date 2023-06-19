Celtic Chief Executive Michael Nicholson is looking forward to working with a "passionate" Brendan Rodgers, after appointing him as the new manager.

Rodgers returns to Parkhead on a three-year deal after departing for Leicester City in 2019.

"He is a football manager of real quality and experience, with an established track record of delivering success," Nicholson told the club's website.

“The role of Celtic manager is attractive and highly-sought after, and in the process we considered many potential candidates. In appointing Brendan, we are confident that we have identified the best candidate for Celtic.

“Having spoken to Brendan and discussed the club’s strategy and objectives with him, I can see the passion he has for taking the club forward positively and building on what we have achieved.

“We look forward to working together to deliver growth and success for Celtic and our supporters.”