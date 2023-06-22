Transfer news: Jorginho to stay put at Arsenal
Italy midfielder Jorginho, 31, wants to stay at Arsenal despite interest from Lazio. (Evening Standard), external
Meanwhile, Manchester United have joined the race to sign Declan Rice and could offer a player-plus-cash deal for the England midfielder. ((Telegraph - subscription required)., external
Manchester City are also competing for Rice, with West Ham preferring a deal which would see England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, move to London Stadium. (ESPN, external)