'A bad season? No, it's a historic one!'

West Ham's victory in the Europa Conference League final should completely overhaul any perception this has been a bad season for the Hammers.

That's according to their former full-back Scott Minto, who was in Prague to watch the dramatic scenes as Jarrod Bowen fired them to European glory against Fiorentina.

David Moyes' side have struggled at the bottom of the Premier League for much of this season, with the boss facing calls to go at various times over the campaign.

Minto told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that his impressions of the season had totally changed.

"If you had asked me two months if winning this trophy would mean a good season, I would have said a bad season but with a great ending," he said.

"Now though, they survived in the Premier League with games to go and have won a European title. It's a historic season!"

Minto also praised Declan Rice for joining club legends Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds as a West Ham captain to win silverware.

"He came through the academy at West Ham after being rejected by Chelsea and has been nothing short of sensational," he said. "The way he has made him from a promising youngster to bordering on world class.

"I think he will leave this summer, but will go with their blessing. He is destined to play in the Champions League - but what a way to finish his West Ham career."

