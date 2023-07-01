Aiden McGeady is keen to keep playing after leaving Hibernian.

Injuries restricted the 37-year-old winger to 14 appearances in his sole season with Hibs.

"I'm pretty much back in full training now so kind of on the look out for my next adventure," McGeady told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"I still want to be involved in football and still playing. I still think I've got a lot to offer in terms of playing capacity.

"Unfortunately last season injuries took their toll, two long-term injuries, but I'm fit now and I know that I can still play.

"Play as long as you can. I've spoken to a lot of ex-players, who have regretted retiring too early."