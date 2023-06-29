Shinnie's 'vision' was to return to Aberdeen

Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland

When he left Aberdeen to pursue a career in England four years ago, Graeme Shinnie says "it was always a vision" of his to return to the club.

After spending the second half of last season back at Pittodrie on loan from Wigan, the 31-year-old made the move permanent by signing a three-year deal earlier this week.

"Leaving was the toughest decision I've had to make in football," Shinnie said. "But I felt it was one I had to make to try and test myself down in England and have the experience of that.

"Now that I've had it for four years, I enjoyed it, but coming back for the loan period told me exactly what I already knew and how much I enjoy it here.

"I know what I've got here. I know what the club is about and the relationship I have with the club and the fans."

Shinnie, who has been named Aberdeen captain going forward, is relishing the challenge that lies ahead after a frustrating spell with Wigan.

"At Wigan I felt I was having good games and then being dropped, it wasn’t the greatest of feelings and I wasn’t playing as much as I'd hoped.

"I didn’t expect to maybe be the captain, but I knew I would play that role with how I am in the dressing room. To have that added feeling of responsibility was something that I wanted. I thrive on that.”