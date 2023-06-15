Key fixtures in Fulham's season

You've already seen Fulham's opening fixtures for the 2022-23 season and if you haven't they are here.

The Cottagers have eye-catching games in the first half of the season and are set to take on champions Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on 2 September and neighbours Chelsea at home on 30 September.

On Boxing Day it's set to be a trip to Bournemouth.

And when things get really serious late in the campaign they end with games against Brentford (a), Manchester City (h) and Luton (a) in the final game on 19 May.

