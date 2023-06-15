Key fixtures in Everton's season

You've already seen Everton's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

The Toffees have eye-catching games in the first half of the season, with the first Merseyside derby scheduled for 21 October at Anfield.

On Boxing Day it's set to be champions Manchester City at Goodison Park.

And when things get really serious late in the campaign they end with games against Luton (a), Sheffield United (h) and Arsenal (a) in the final game on 19 May.

Have your say on the fixtures here