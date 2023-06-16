What you make of Crystal Palace's fixtures

We asked for your views on Crystal Palace's 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday morning.

Here are some of your comments:

Graham: Sorry, but I can't think about fixtures when we still are managerless! We also need to strengthen the squad in all areas especially in attack and defence. The board need to spend some money this transfer window. Please, please start giving us fans some updates and encouragement as we deserve it.

Lee: I think we'll have 12 points after the first 10 matches and December with Liverpool Manchester City and Chelsea is our hardest run.

Banger: Looking at the first 10 games I would hope for 15 points, but I realise all opponents will be looking to win the games I have targeted against us too so I would be happy with 10.