We asked for your views on Friday's game between Burnley and Manchester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Burnley fans

Paul: Considering how many new players were in the team Burnley did really well against probably the best club side in the world right now. It will take time for so many players to gel and get used to Kompany's system. It took a while last year and this will be the same. A month or so at the bottom then a climb up to mid-table safety will follow.

Matey: Thought we did a lot better than in previous encounters with City - pressed well and caused a few problems. However City aren’t the best club in the world for nothing.

David: Thought they played well, seems a good team spirit. On that performance last night and the passionate crowd we're sure to stay up. Played some good attacking football but were a bit naive at times.

Jim: I thought Burnley reacted well to the early goal and City, though the better team, didn’t have it all their own way. Having watched the penalty incident in first half, I wonder why that wasn’t referred by VAR . It could easily have been a penalty and a red card for denying a goal scoring opportunity. That could have changed the outcome.

Manchester City fans

Monnie: A good win, even if the performance was efficient rather than spectacular. That said, the first two goals were excellent, and good to see Haaland doing what he does best. Going 3-0 up when we did allowed Pep to rest a few players and give a debut to Gvardiol. Kovacic looked solid, but a shame his debut was because of injury to De Bruyne.

Henry: A deserved win, yes, but out of 10, we were a mediocre six at best. City were not fully in sync, we had a lot of very loose passes that gave Burnley many chances that luckily for us they were unable to convert. I know it will be better after a few more games.

Alan: First game of the season is always tricky. Especially so when playing a newly-promoted team. A good enough performance which I'm sure will be improved on week by week.

Paul: Average performance this evening but Burnley hardly threatened. Worry for KDB again.