Liverpool's reported interest in Fluminese midfielder Andre "came out of left field", says The Athletic's Caoimhe O'Neill, who believes Romeo Lavia remains Jurgen Klopp's top priority.

The 22-year-old has recently picked up his first senior Brazil cap, but O'Neill told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast "pretty much every midfielder ever" has been linked with Liverpool this summer.

"Lavia feels like the one they want," she added. "They have had a £41m bid rejected by Southampton, so perhaps now they are trying to establish what it would take to sign Andre as another option.

"I am not really sure if this is something that would happen. Liverpool have signed two midfielders already, but then they have lost five. They definitely need one more.

"That perhaps is Lavia and there could be a centre-back potentially as well. Honestly, with Liverpool this summer, I just don't know any more!"

