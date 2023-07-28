Former Bournemouth midfielder Marc Pugh reacts to the news Jeff Mostyn will step away from the club on BBC Radio Solent: "It's absolutely incredible Jeff is a wonderful man inside and out. They are a beautiful family. They cared so much about the club. When it was on the brink he was the one pulling everyone together. He really did believe they could play Premier League football and was a massive part of that. I have a lot to thank him for.

"He is an infectious character. He is always happy, doesn't put on a front or act. He is what he is, absolutely bonkers. He's very good at what he does, is kind and caring. He kicks every ball every week. He is obsessed with the club.

"He is very shrewd. I have never seen him be ruthless but he is a businessman. He has the club in a wonderful position now to kick on."

