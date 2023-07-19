Full-back George Baldock and manager Paul Heckingbottom believe Sheffield United's pre-season training camp will be beneficial for their new signings to settle and make it easier for the playing squad to "be invested in each other".

BBC Look North has been with the team in Portugal as they continue preparations for their return to the Premier League.

Blades full-back Baldock said: "In your down time you're not going home to your families, you're all in the same facility. So whether it's playing pool, playing on the PlayStation or just having a chat, I think it's great to really get to know the new players."

Manager Paul Heckingbottom added: "It's really important to be invested in each other. A trip where you're away and living together 24/7 makes it easier to do things like that."

The Blades are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence following promotion from the Championship last term.

Greece international Baldock, who was part of the United squad during their most recent spell in the top flight, said: "The standard is much, much higher. You get punished for mistakes a lot more, of course, with the quality of attacking players on show, and it's harder to score goals as well against better defenders.

"We're looking to retain Premier League status and I think that's something that the club deserves."