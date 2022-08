Crystal Palace may make a late decision on injury doubts Wilfried Zaha and Tyrick Mitchell.

The Eagles are expected to remain without James McArthur and James Tomkins.

Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer could make his comeback following a return to action for their B-team.

Head coach Thomas Frank is hopeful Pontus Jansson will return but this game will come too soon for Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos.

