St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes Derek McInnes has proved himself a thoroughbred manager and that Kilmarnock are in a false position in the Scottish Premiership.

McInnes, who began his managerial career with Saints, got Killie promoted back to the top flight after taking over in January this year.

T﻿he sides face each other on Wednesday night with the Ayrshire club second bottom of the league.

"﻿I think Kilmarnock are a good team and they have a fantastic manager at the helm," said Davidson.

"Derek has proven over the years how successful he was at Aberdeen over that longer period, so I have a lot of admiration for Derek and Tony Docherty.

"I’ve watched them quite a lot. I think they have played quite well in a lot games, just not picked up the points. Derek’s team will be fighting, they will be after everything, it is going to be a really tough game."