Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says forward Barrie McKay and defender Stephen Kingsley will be fit to face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League on Thursday despite being withdrawn in Saturday's defeat to Rangers. (Daily Record), external

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass says Hearts have "come back stronger" following their relegation to the Championship two years ago given they are now facing a glamour tie against Fiorentina. (Daily Record), external