In January, I wrote about how relegation was a real possibility for Everton. Fans of other clubs believed I was overreacting, but Everton fans could see how deep our problems were.

We could see how difficult we were finding it to win a game. And, simply put, if you don’t win games, you can’t expect to be in any position other than where we are currently.

Of course, a Merseyside derby was never going to be easy to take, particularly in a time when our rivals fight for the title, while we fight for survival. But that defeat - compounded by another Burnley win - has made our relegation prospects feel very, very real.

The game itself wasn’t even particularly that bad in comparison to past derbies. We showed improvement in our approach to playing a high-pressing, fast attacking team. We didn’t try to push too high up like we did against Spurs, we played hard, played dirty at times and it paid off for the most part. But ‘for the most part’ isn’t what you need in a relegation fight. It needs to be constant and unrelenting.

It feels like our players have only just truly realised the magnitude of our situation. They seemed to be in denial - or maybe just in shock - for most of the season, like they didn’t think they deserved to be there, that it would all be magically fixed.

