Ali Mullaley, #HerGameToo ambassador for Brentford FC, external

Predicted points: 38

Predicted position: 15th

I’d really like us to play the last few games like we played the first few - without fear and with a bit of swagger. I’m confident we’ll get to the last game with nothing riding on it, so we can just enjoy beating Leeds.

There’s a lot of talk about Burnley and Everton having games in hand, but they have to keep winning and I’m confident we’re not going to lose all our remaining matches.

Finally, I’m intending to enjoy every second we get to watch the truly world-class player that is Christian Eriksen in a Brentford shirt. Such a joy!

