Atletico Madrid have had their request to suspend the partial closure of the Wanda Metropolitano granted.

The Spanish club were told to close off at least 5,000 seats at the 68,456-capacity stadium for the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City.

Uefa's ruling was due to "discriminatory behaviour" of Atletico fans during the first-leg match in Manchester.

In a tweet Atletico confirmed all fans with a ticket to Wednesday's game would be able to gain access to the ground.