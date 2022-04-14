Newcastle striker Callum Wilson believes the Magpies will have an impact on the title race this season but, after watching last Sunday's showdown between Manchester City and Liverpool, he's made his mind up about who will win the league.

Both City and the Reds have to face Newcastle in the final seven games, with Wilson hoping to be fit to feature in some of the Magpies' run-in.

"I think It doesn't make a difference to us so may the best team win," he said on the Footballer's Football podcast. "I was clapping while I was watching the game.

"But we feel we can have a little say in the title race. We always have good games against Liverpool and it'll be a difficult game for them against us, especially with how we're playing at St James' Park.

"I'm going to go with City winning the league. I just feel that, although teams are able to score against them, they have the majority of the possession.

"With Liverpool, there is always a chance against them."

Fellow podcast host Michail Antonio agreed, citing City's "control" as the reason they will come out on top.

"They don't really give you many opportunities because of how they control the game," he said.

"We beat Liverpool at home and had good opportunities away. Against City, we didn't have as much."

