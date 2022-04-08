Hearts 'have to win' the derby - Neilson

Robbie Neilson has dismissed any suggestion the pressure is off his Hearts side in Saturday's Edinburgh derby meeting with Hibs.

Hearts are cruising towards third place in the Scottish Premiership - and could clinch it this weekend - while Hibs will probably need a win at Tynecastle to get into the top six.

The sides meet again the following weekend in the Scottish Cup last four at Hampden.

"In any derby, both teams go into it with pressure and expectation," manager Neilson said.

"We're at home, we'll be expected to win. Even when we go to Easter Road, we're expected to win.

"We've got to win. We go into the game with confidence, we've been doing well recently, but we've got to go out there and perform because it's a derby."

Neilson confirmed he has offered Austrian midfielder Peter Haring a new deal and will look to make "three or four" new signings in the summer.