Fulham manager Marco Silva told Sky Sports: "It was a tough game for us against a top side.

"We were flat and didn't show any fire in the game. There was no intensity.

"Lot's of things went against us and I don't need to talk about their quality because it was more about ourselves.

"We can't give away those chances in the first half.

"The second half was slightly different but it was already too late. We showed too much respect and were flat in the first half."