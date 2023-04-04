A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

It is 23 years this week since two Leeds United supporters – Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight – went to watch a football match and never came home.

It is a story of a senseless loss that always rekindles the feeling of injustice. And the inspirational friends and family who keep their names alive.

In April 2000, the Whites were awaiting a first European semi-final for 25 years. They faced Galatasary away in the first leg and the trouble began the night before the game.

“We came out of a bar and there were 100 people waiting for us with machetes, knives, bits of chair and table legs and they just attacked us," said Leeds supporter Steve Wilkinson at the time, external. "The police did nothing.”

In addition to 'Chris and Kev', Wilkinson was one of at least six other Leeds fans to be injured that night, he suffered knife wounds to a leg and a hand.

The aftermath stoked bewilderment and anger between the two clubs, which Galatasary did little to quell, but two decades later what is most stirring was the response from Leeds fans.

The families and friends of Loftus and Speight organised 'Leeds Fans Remembrance' - involving monthly meet-ups - and raised £140,000 in support of the Candlelighters – a children's cancer charity.

Christopher's brother Andy and Kevin's friend Gareth Senior appeared this week on a club video announcing this year's memorial plans. They condemned tragedy chanting and called for it to end, also citing the Hillsborough and Munich tragedies.

For Leeds fans, 'Chris and Kev' will always be remembered.